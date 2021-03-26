Eufaula Water Works & Sewer Board receives Bronze Risk Management Award

The Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board was recently awarded a Bronze Risk Management Award by the insurance divisions of the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Approximately 790 public entities participate in one or both of the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) sponsored insurance programs, which are the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund and the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation. The Board of Directors of both insurance programs approved the establishment of a Risk Management Reward System in 2002. The award system recognizes those members who have instituted risk management and loss control activities in an effort to reduce their loss ratio.

Risk management and loss control activities not only benefit the member’s loss ratio, but also the overall success of the League-sponsored insurance programs. Through the efforts of the Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board, employee, property and liability losses are being minimized, and, most importantly, employees and citizens are reaping the rewards of a safer workplace and community.