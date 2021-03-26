Eufaula Water Works & Sewer Board receives Bronze Risk Management Award

The Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board was recently awarded a Bronze Risk Management Award by the insurance divisions of the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Approximately 790 public entities participate in one or both of the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) sponsored insurance programs, which are the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund and the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation. The Board of Directors of both insurance programs approved the establishment of a Risk Management Reward System in 2002. The award system recognizes those members who have instituted risk management and loss control activities in an effort to reduce their loss ratio.
Risk management and loss control activities not only benefit the member’s loss ratio, but also the overall success of the League-sponsored insurance programs. Through the efforts of the Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board, employee, property and liability losses are being minimized, and, most importantly, employees and citizens are reaping the rewards of a safer workplace and community.
Recipients of the President’s Risk Management Award, which include the top 5 percent of those members with minimal losses for a five-year period, received a specially designed memento. Three additional levels of achievement — Gold, Silver and Bronze — were also recognized. Recipients in these categories receive a plaque for the first year they are acknowledged and then a plate to be attached to a plaque for subsequent years. The Gold, Silver and Bronze levels were for loss ratios below 5 percent, 5 to 20 percent and 20 to 40 percent, respectively.
Based in Montgomery, the ALM was organized in 1935 and serves as the recognized voice of the cities and towns in Alabama. Representing more than 450 member municipalities, the League works to secure enactment of legislation enabling all cities and town to perform their functions more efficiently and effectively; offers specialized training for both municipal officials and employees; holds conferences and meetings at which views and experiences of officials may be exchanged; and conducts continuing studies of the legislative, administrative and operational needs, problems and functions of Alabama’s municipal governments.
For more information, visit almonline.org.