Fall 2020 graduates announced at UA
TUSCALOOSA - The University of Alabama awarded some 2,257 degrees during its recent fall commencement.

The following Eufaula natives received their degrees during the ceremony:

  • Claire Atkins received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
  • Cammie McCollough received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
  • Samuel Thacker received a Bachelor of Arts.

