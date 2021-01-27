Fall 2020 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA - The University of Alabama awarded some 2,257 degrees during its recent fall commencement.

The following Eufaula natives received their degrees during the ceremony:

Claire Atkins received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Cammie McCollough received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Samuel Thacker received a Bachelor of Arts.

