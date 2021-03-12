Farmers market planning meeting scheduled

It’s time again to start planning for farmers market season.

To help us plan and coordinate the Eufaula Farmers Market, the Barbour County Extension Office will be holding a Farmers Market Planning meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the Barbour County Extension Office located at 525 School Street in Eufaula.

We will discuss plans for this year’s market and also have growers permits available for participants to fill out.

Representatives from the Alabama Farmers Market Authority will be present to discuss the Farmers Market Voucher Program.

For those interested in selling jams and jellies, there will be information about Cottage Food Law Training. Another option to be discussed is a Farmers Market Safety Training that covers food safety from soil to sale and the basic principles of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). If we have enough interest, we will offer this course to our farmers at a later date.

To register for this planning meeting, please call our office at 334-687-5688 or email corcoja@aces.edu before March 22. Join by Zoom by registering at this link https://aub.ie/barbourcountyfarmersmarket.