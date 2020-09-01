Final municipal election results

Eufaula Mayor
Jack B. Tibbs Jr. 2,075
Sara Hamm 672
L.C. Green 345
City Council
District 1
Ben Garrison 443
Tony Robertson 280
District 2
Otis Hill 415
Jeff Robinson 275
District 3
Marvin Brown; only candidate
District 4
*Runoff set for Tuesday, Oct. 6
*John Wayne Robinson 307
*Logan Mitchell 233
Kaloeb Morris 128
District 5
Wes Register 325
Barbara Flurry 189
Rosalin Skipper Rice 123
A special called meeting of the Eufaula City Council will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the municipal courtroom at the Eufaula Police Department to canvass election results.
