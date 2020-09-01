 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final municipal election results
0 comments

Final municipal election results

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Eufaula Mayor

Jack B. Tibbs Jr. 2,075

Sara Hamm 672

L.C. Green 345

City Council

District 1

Ben Garrison 443

Tony Robertson 280

District 2

Otis Hill 415

Jeff Robinson 275

District 3

Marvin Brown; only candidate

District 4

*Runoff set for Tuesday, Oct. 6

*John Wayne Robinson 307

*Logan Mitchell 233

Kaloeb Morris 128

District 5

Wes Register 325

Barbara Flurry 189

Rosalin Skipper Rice 123

A special called meeting of the Eufaula City Council will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the municipal courtroom at the Eufaula Police Department to canvass election results.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert