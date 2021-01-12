Firing the preacher

Her husband oversaw the work of Baptist churches in our county, and their son was a church staff member in another state. She said to me one day, "When our son told us his intention to enter Christian ministry when he was in high school, we were thrilled! But today, if we had a child who told us this, we'd be concerned."

I'd met her son and I knew a bit about his story. After serving in a church for a time, he was fired and floundered for several months before finding refuge in another church in another denomination. His parents were broken-hearted as he struggled.

Unfortunately, this young man’s experience isn’t unique. Dr. Charles Chandler, founder of The Ministering to Ministers Foundation in Richmond, Va., wrote about the epidemic of terminations in American churches. He cited a Texas Tech and Virginia Tech Universities study that found, surprisingly, more than one in four ministers have been pushed out of their positions at least once. Among the terminated, about half reenter full-time ministry, while the others go into so-called "secular" vocation, perhaps doing bi-vocational ministry.