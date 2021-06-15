Five Eufaula seniors receive NaphCare Charitable Foundation scholarships

Five Eufaula High School students are recipients of the 2021 NaphCare Charitable Foundation Scholarships totaling $25,000.

Recipients were chosen based on financial need and their potential to grow into future leaders within their communities and beyond.

“Our top priority is to provide students with the resources to help them achieve their academic aspirations and flourish in their future endeavors,” said Deanna Newton, executive director of the NaphCare Charitable Foundation. “Due to the pandemic, most family finances have been affected and students are in need of financial support more than ever. We look forward to watching them succeed in the coming school year and throughout their education.”

Hunter Cochran, a recent graduate of Eufaula High School, expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you so much for the generous scholarships funds. I am planning to attend Auburn University in the fall, and this money will help out immensely,” he said.

Over the past 10 years, the NaphCare Foundation has awarded 396 scholarships exceeding $2.8M to students in Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky. The selection committee announced the following Eufaula High School award recipients:

Arianna Reeves