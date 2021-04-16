 Skip to main content
Five Lakeside students bring home first place awards in art show
The Lakeside School hosted its local art show on Wednesday. The show consisted of different mediums ranging from paint, non-color, collage and printmaking.

The art show is open to kindergarten through 12th grade, and art is submitted throughout the year.

Leisa Beam, who organized the art show, said, “We look forward to moving our winners forward to the AISA District Art Show.”

Lakeside will host the District Art Show on Friday, April 23.

The winners are as follows:

Elle Reeves

Harper Meadows

Serra Blakely Robertson

Georgi Redding

Isabella Orth

