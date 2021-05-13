Pastor Willie White Jr. of Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise recently gave a $500 donation to Eufaula High School geared towards supporting teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. White, who is a former pastor at Eufaula's St. Luke AME Church, made the donation through Johns Chapel's Digital Disciples Ministry Team. Principal Reeivice Girtman said they are very grateful for this donation. Pictured from left are White and Girtman.
Former Eufaula pastor Willie White, Jr. donates to Eufaula High School
