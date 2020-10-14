Former student thanks Wallace for helping chase her dream

Lauren Anderson has a family history of attending Wallace Community College - Dothan. From her parents, to her brother, they have all stepped foot on campus as a student. Without hesitation, Anderson knew she was going to attend Wallace to get started in her secondary education.

“My whole immediate family had attended Wallace,” Anderson said. “That’s why I wanted to go to Wallace. I was thinking I could get my associates here.”

Anderson had a goal in mind when she first started classes – to eventually attend dental school. She said her life-long dream of wanting to become a dentist came from getting her own braces when she was in seventh grade, and noticing how much better her teeth were after having them. She decided she wanted to be able to do that for other people, too.

“Being in that environment and around my orthodontist and my general dentist, and experiencing their staff, I thought, I’m interested in this,” she said.

While at Wallace, Anderson was in the Wallace Chorus, Phi Theta Kappa and the American Chemical Society. Anderson said without Wallace, she may not have had the same opportunities she did to make her dreams a reality.