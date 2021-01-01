Fort Benning man gives 509 gifts as his dying wish

“I had things lined up on the bed and the couch, I got him set up to where he could sit, and he had his way of going through and filling all the boxes,” Fary said.

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week for shoebox gifts takes place on the third week of November every year. Linda Keown coordinated the drop-off location at Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City. “On Tuesday, here comes Sarah in a U-haul,” Keown said. “We were so thrilled to meet her.”

Kiney passed away three days later on Nov. 20, a Friday, even as shoebox gifts like the ones he had packed were being collected at drop-off locations across the Chattachoochee Valley. His daughter had just been able to give him the t-shirt quilt.

“My dad was the kind of guy that everybody liked. He had a very quick smile, he was very quick to help,” Fary said.