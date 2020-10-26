Friday morning wreck kills one

An early morning motorcycle crash last Friday morning claimed the life of a Eufaula man.
A traffic crash occurred at 1955 Highway 431 North at approximately 4:49 a.m. A northbound motorcycle, driven by Bobby Phillips, 56, of Eufaula, struck a passenger vehicle exiting the Gator Stop convenience store.
Philips was pronounced dead at the scene by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman. Eufaula Police, Eufaula Fire/Rescue and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers responded to the crash.
There were no other injuries reported.
The crash is being investigated by the Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.
