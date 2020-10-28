 Skip to main content
Fur Havens Sake Cat Rescue needs community support
Fur Havens Sake Cat Rescue needs community support

110120-euf-catrescue-p1

Fur Havens Sake Cat Rescue needs community support to remain operational and to continue providing services to cats and kittens in the area.

Fur Havens Sake was founded by Jeania Pruehs in 2017 and was a one woman show for three years. Because of the area's mild climate, kitten season is extremely long and Pruehs saw a terrible need in her community for a cat rescue.

Pruehs is currently caring for and feeding over 65 cats with her limited income alone. In September 2020, Helen Kuhnsman came on board when her family moved to Eufaula from the Washington, D.C. area to start their dream farm. Kuhnsman is an avid animal lover who has six rescue dogs and five cats.  

The rescue currently has a vet bill of almost $2,000 to pay, meaning monthly sponsors and donations of any amount are desperately needed. This organization is on the verge of closing its doors for good because the time, money and emotional toll of this work is enormous. 

The rescue is also attempting to build a detached structure to house cats that are awaiting adoption. Volunteers are very much needed to help finish this project as well as to foster cats and kittens.   

Check out the web site at www.furhavenssake.org to find information on how to help as well as adoptable cats and kittens.  

The rescue has been gathering donations of various items from the generous folks in Eufaula, Abbeville and other nearby towns. Be sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 7 when the rescue holds its first fundraiser yard sale/bake sale/raffle at the farmers market pavilion. One hundred percent of every penny spent on purchases or raffle tickets will go towards medical care, bedding, food and litter for the cats and kittens at Fur Havens Sake.   

It’s not to late to donate your extra goods either! Send an email to information@furhavenssake.org. Help save a furry little life.  

