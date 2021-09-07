Gardens of Eufaula celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Residents, families, and the local community are encouraged to show compassion by dropping-off can food items at the Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living. We will have a huge box on our front porch and we hope everyone will fill up the box with donations for the local food bank.

Community Drive-by Parade—Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6: p.m.

The residents will celebrate National Assisted Living Week by dressing in “Holiday Themed” costumes as they wave and parade in front of the Gardens of Eufaula for their families and the community as they drive down Lake Drive!

Red Carpet Award Luncheon- Thursday, Sept. 16

The staff at the Garden of Eufaula plan to treat the residents to “Glam Shots” at 10:30 a.m., Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a steak luncheon at noon. The highlight of the luncheon will be video greetings from their families and community leaders on a large screen. The “Red Carpet” treatment is an effort to demonstrate how much we care about our residents, especially during this time when visitation is restricted due to COVID-19.