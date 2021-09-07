Gardens of Eufaula celebrates National Assisted Living Week

A weeklong celebration kicks off Monday, Sept. 13, and the Gardens of Eufaula is joining tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country for the festivities. National Assisted Living Week continues through Saturday, Sept. 18, and the Gardens of Eufaula honors this year’s theme, “Compassion, Community, Caring.”
“This year’s National Assisted Living Week is very special because of the enormous challenges of the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suzanne Lynn, administrator of the Gardens of Eufaula. “‘Compassion, Community, Caring’ honors the resilient individuals that worked so hard, went above and beyond, and never gave up. The theme reflects the hard work and dedication of all the caregivers in assisted living communities. When times were tough, staff members were there to lend an ear and their hearts. When families could not physically be together, caregivers became family.
And even during unprecedented challenges, essential assisted living staff continued to deliver quality care and came up with creative ways to help family members remain connected to their loved ones in assisted living communities.”
While adhering to safety requirements and precautions in place for COVID, activities offered this week at the Gardens of Eufaula include:
Food Bank Donation Drive – Sept. 13-18
Residents, families, and the local community are encouraged to show compassion by dropping-off can food items at the Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living. We will have a huge box on our front porch and we hope everyone will fill up the box with donations for the local food bank.
Community Drive-by Parade—Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6: p.m.
The residents will celebrate National Assisted Living Week by dressing in “Holiday Themed” costumes as they wave and parade in front of the Gardens of Eufaula for their families and the community as they drive down Lake Drive!
Red Carpet Award Luncheon- Thursday, Sept. 16
The staff at the Garden of Eufaula plan to treat the residents to “Glam Shots” at 10:30 a.m., Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a steak luncheon at noon. The highlight of the luncheon will be video greetings from their families and community leaders on a large screen. The “Red Carpet” treatment is an effort to demonstrate how much we care about our residents, especially during this time when visitation is restricted due to COVID-19.
“We encourage members of the community to keep in touch and visit the Gardens of Eufaula’s Facebook page to stay informed during National Assisted Living Week,” said Suzanne Lynn. “Also, engaging with our residents safely is a rewarding experience and makes a tremendous difference in their lives, especially right now.”
The Gardens of Eufaula is part of Cavalier Senior Living’s portfolio of award winning assisted living communities providing individual care, personalized assistance and exceptional service to their senior residents. What families love the most about the Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living is the staff’s interaction and devotion to the residents. The caregivers strive to create caring and meaningful connections with each resident. They focus on learning about every individual’s personal history and interests to provide customized care. From our cozy apartments and spacious common areas, to our daily social activities and friendly staff, you will find a relaxed, nurturing environment at the Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living.
National Assisted Living Week was created by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995 to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance inspires assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinct aspect of long term care. For more information on National Assisted Living Week, visit www.ahcancal.org/NALW.