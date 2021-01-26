I can still hear Mama calling, “Come on in and wash your hands. Supper is almost ready.” Occasionally, she sent me back for a second hand washing, saying, “You didn’t wash those hands, and you aren’t sitting at the table with nasty hands. Go back and try again, and this time use water...and soap!” Mama is now long gone, but occasionally, Jean says about the same thing to our grandson Drew...and sometimes even me!

In all sincerity, and with all due respect, thank God for mamas and grandmothers when we were little boys, and wives when we are big boys, who help us to look clean and presentable. Mama used to always check behind my ears before school and church, too. If I didn’t pass inspection, she asked, “Are you trying to grow a crop back there?” I hated what came next. She snatched up the wash cloth and almost scrubbed my ears right off the side of my head. A dog bit one of mine off, but Dr. Gibson stitched it back together. Then, I thought Mama might scrub it and the other one off! Old men would not have those huge ears if they had had my Mama. I’m convinced my ears are small today because Mama scrubbed several years of growth off of them!

For as long as I can remember, someone has been telling me to wash my hands. Mama has been long gone, but I feel like she is everywhere. That’s because it seems everyone from Dr. Fauci, to Governor Ivey, to the CDC, to whomever, is telling us to wash our hands. The truth is we all get our hands dirty...more so than we realize. This past year we have become more aware of this fact. I’ve probably used more liquid hand sanitizer this past year than in all my others years combined. Contrary to belief, the Bible doesn’t actually say, “Cleanliness is next to godliness,” but John Wesley did. It all leaves me with only one thing left to say, “Go wash your hands, please!”