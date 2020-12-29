Good riddance 2020, welcome 2021

Have you ever had friends or family members whom you loved to see coming, but perhaps, by the time they left, you were happier to see them go? As some people say, “No harm, no foul, just being honest.” Some people don’t know when to leave, or as Mama used to say, “They wear out their welcome.”

Would you agree with me that 2020 has worn out its welcome? I can’t remember ever being so excited to see a year, any year, come to an end. I don’t appear to be in that boat by myself. This year will be talked about for generations to come.

This time last year we were so excited to welcome in a new year. We celebrated its arrival like that of a newborn baby. We had parades, parties and celebrations. The numbers 2020 even sounded good. We used a play on words to say, “I can see good things ahead with 20/20 vision.” Some people even wore glasses with frames shaped like the number 2020. If we had only known then what we know now, we would have seen things differently.

As it has turned out, we didn’t have 2020 vision after all, or at least not until later in the year. I began 2020 full speed ahead and with a calendar filled with plans. In the third month, I slammed on brakes and everything came to a screeching halt. As 2020 heads out the door, we wipe our brows, give a sigh of relief and say “Don’t come back!”