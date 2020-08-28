Governor extends Safer-at-Home order, mask mandate

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least early October.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate until Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Monday night.
The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after colleges and universities in the state have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.
