Handbook, return to classrooms, enrollment among items discussed at ECS meeting

Admiral Moore Middle School Principal Brandon Kaiser presented a new handbook for student athletes that will also include conduct for parents and coaches during Thursday night’s meeting of the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education.
“This is with the intent on them becoming better students and better people,” Kiser said.
ECS Superintendent Joey Brannan said the handbook would make it much easier for the students to understand what is expected of them once they get to the high school level.
In other business:
The plan for now is for students at the Eufaula Early Learning Center, Eufaula Primary and Eufaula Elementary to return to five-day a week classes in-person by Wednesday, Sept. 30. Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School will beginning doing likewise with the second grading period beginning Oct. 22.
Brannan noted younger students do not change classes as often, therefore making it possible to bring them back safer for now.
The second public hearing was held for the proposed annual budget for the fiscal year 2021.
Finance and Accounting Director Angie Ellis said the school system is in a downturn enrollment-wise, perhaps as a result of COVID-19 at students learning virtually the first nine weeks. Regardless, the enrollment figures could see a decrease in 11 teachers for the school year with a possibility of two more if things don’t improve. Eufaula Primary is about 20 students from dropping a teacher unit and Eufaula Elementary is only five from having a teaching unit taken away.
Brannan noted that there were some emergency situations with the state if (enrollment) comes back that teachers could be added after the fact.
The primary and elementary school or down about 60 students each. The middle school and the high school are down about 20 each.
Instructional Technology Specialist Amy White said 2,489 devices had been deployed for virtual learning..
The board tabled discussion on the future of city auditorium until the November meeting.
Personnel Recommendations:
Resignation Certified: Lydia Jackson, Teacher, Early Learning Center, effective Aug. 30; Leigh Parrish, ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Sept. 16; Sarah Sadlis, Master Lead Teacher, ALVA, effective June 30.
Resignation Classified: Jarvis Parks, Custodian, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 25.
Employment Certified: Michael Terence Smith, Computer Science Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 31; Cathy Forte, Teacher, Early Learning Center, effective Sept. 14; Mary Katherine Helton, ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Sept. 11.
Employment Classified: Linnda Holland, Custodian, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Sept. 11; William Glover, 192 Day Custodian, Eufaula High School, effective Sept. 25.
Temporary / Part Time / Other: Carla Douglas, Extended Day Teacher, Eufaula Primary School; Benjamin Pearson, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School; Lisa Johnson, 21st Century Site Coordinator, Eufaula Elementary School; Robin Long, 21st Century Nurse, Eufaula Elementary School; Taneka Mallard, 21st Century Lead Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School; Kimber Fant, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School ; Mary Boyce, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School; Rhonda Ory, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School; Demain Nicholson, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School; DuShonda Erkins, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School; Susan Whitehead, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 29 hours per week, Eufaula Primary School, effective Oct.1 , 2020-Sept. 30; Ann Spurlock, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 29 hours per week, Eufaula Primary School, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Rita Bonner, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 29 hours per week, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Debbie Jones, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 29 hours per week, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Lorena Ponce, Translator, $15/hour, as needed, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Merielos Medina, Translator, $15/hour, as needed, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Cyntheia Furman, Translator, $15/hour, as needed, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Alma Bludsworth, Translator, $15/hour, as needed, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Jose Velazquez-Diaz, Translator, $15/hour, as needed, effective Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021; Michelle Edwards, $25/hour, Temporary/Part Time Nurse, as needed, not to exceed 40 hours per week, effective Sept. 8, 2020-Oct. 28, 2021; Nicole Spiva, Bus Driver (COVID Response), 3 hours per day, not to exceed 15 hours per week, $17.86/hour, effective Sept. 1 during system virtual/distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year; Mike Reagan, Bus Driver (COVID Response), 3 hours per day, not to exceed 15 hours per week, $17.86/hour, effective Sept. 1 during system virtual/distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Eligible for First Year of Incentive Signing Bonus: Eric Stamps, ELA Teacher, Eufaula High School; Russell Nichols, Math Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Elizabeth Wambles, Math Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School .
Supplements, effective for the 2020-2021 School Year: Olivia Hartzog, Rescind Assistant Boys Basketball, Eufaula High School; Michael Terence Smith, Assistant Boys Basketball, Eufaula High School; Lauren Kiser, Swim Coach, Eufaula High School.
