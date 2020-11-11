Have you ever been to Joe’s Truck Stop?

I grew up in the world of trucks. My Dad operated a business that used trucks, and he had trucks of all colors, shapes, and sizes.

He had one plain ole boring pickup truck, but most of them were dump trucks. They ranged in size from a one-ton truck all the way up to tractor-and-trailer trucks. He used them to haul coal, gravel, sand, cement blocks, bricks, and lumber. I loved to see that semi-truck dump trailer hoisted high in the air, and then watch its load slide to the ground below like a waterfall.

I had “Touch-a-Truck-Day" every day, but I not only touched them, I rode in them, too. Even if it was only around the business yard, eventually, I drove them, but some of my fondest memories with my Dad were riding shotgun in a big rig. Even after 50 years, I still get a little nostalgic and misty eyed when I smell smoke from a diesel stack.