Hill looks to bring education experience to the city council

Hill said he felt like he had run his course on the school board after so many years of service, so when he was approached about running for city council he and his family gave the idea a lot of consideration.

“With my background, I wanted to see what I could offer to the city in terms of moving forward,” he said. “We ran a good race and we were able to prevail. I’m grateful to the people of the City of Eufaula for electing me.”

At the first organizational meeting of the new city council, his fellow council members also selected him to serve as President Pro Tem behind President Wes Register.

“It was certainly an honor, and I appreciate the nomination,” Hill said.

One of the main goals right now for the council is bringing more industry to the city.

“It’s been interesting trying to obtain more industry here in the city and trying to build on the things the previous council had on the table. I’m looking forward to setting down some goals to obtain in the next four years, he said. Hopefully the mayor and the council can move forward and continue to improve on what we already have here in the city.”

Hill and his wife Patricia, who retired from the Barbour County Health Department, recently celebrated their 46-year wedding anniversary. They have three children and six grandchildren, and one son and one grandson are both currently serving in the military.

