Hill looks to bring education experience to the city council

After serving on the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education for 27 years, Otis Hill decided to take a chance and use his skills to serve the City of Eufaula by running for District 2 City Council position.
Spoiler alert — he was successful.
Hill defeated Jeff Robinson, both new candidates, after former Council President Johnny A. Knight chose not to seek re-election, by a vote of 415-275 earlier this year. On Nov. 2, he was officially sworn into office.
Hill was born and raised in Eufaula and received his education in the Eufaula City Schools System followed by secondary education at Wallace.
He has always been connected to education in some way. Hill retired from the State of Alabama after 25 years of service — 22 years at the adolescent center in Eufaula before it closed in 1996 and three years in the Department of Youth Services in Montgomery to seal his retirement.
He’s worked for the Quitman County Board of Education for 14 years, and recently completed 27 years of continuous service on the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education after being appointed in 1993.
“I’ve always been active in the school system with my children and played an active role in their education. I felt like I could make a difference in supporting the system and moving it forward,” he said. “We’ve certainly come a long way since I first joined the board, and we’ve made some very good strides in the academic field as well as athletics.”
Hill said he felt like he had run his course on the school board after so many years of service, so when he was approached about running for city council he and his family gave the idea a lot of consideration.
“With my background, I wanted to see what I could offer to the city in terms of moving forward,” he said. “We ran a good race and we were able to prevail. I’m grateful to the people of the City of Eufaula for electing me.”
At the first organizational meeting of the new city council, his fellow council members also selected him to serve as President Pro Tem behind President Wes Register.
“It was certainly an honor, and I appreciate the nomination,” Hill said.
One of the main goals right now for the council is bringing more industry to the city.
“It’s been interesting trying to obtain more industry here in the city and trying to build on the things the previous council had on the table. I’m looking forward to setting down some goals to obtain in the next four years, he said. Hopefully the mayor and the council can move forward and continue to improve on what we already have here in the city.”
Hill and his wife Patricia, who retired from the Barbour County Health Department, recently celebrated their 46-year wedding anniversary. They have three children and six grandchildren, and one son and one grandson are both currently serving in the military.
