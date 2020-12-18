Hill receives All-State school board award

MONTGOMERY – Local school board members from southeast Alabama, including Eufaula's Otis Hill, were among the honorees at the Alabama Association of School Boards’ awards breakfast held here recently.
The awards program, which featured a virtual address from U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, was a highlight of AASB’s Annual Convention and Delegate Assembly. This year’s event featured a limited number of in-person attendees and more than 300 virtual participants.
Former Eufaula City Schools board member Hill was honored as a recipient of the 2020 All-State School Board Member Award, AASB’s highest recognition for past or present school board members who have demonstrated exemplary boardmanship.
Hill was among 39 local school board members – and 316 school board members statewide – who were recognized for advancing in the AASB School Board Member Academy, a school for school board members. The education leaders were honored for their commitment to ongoing training to hone their boardmanship skills, increase their understanding of education issues and strengthen their leadership skills.
“AASB commends Otis for exemplifying the highest ideals of board service,” said AASB President Shannon Cauley. “He and our other southeast Alabama honorees have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to improving their boards through participation in the many learning opportunities offered as part of AASB’s School Board Member Academy. We are extremely proud of how hard our members work to better serve Alabama’s schoolchildren.”
AASB has nine geographic districts. District 3 includes the school boards of Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike Counties and the city school boards of Andalusia, Daleville, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Geneva, Opp, Ozark and Troy.
Hill served on the Eufaula school board for nearly 28 years, attaining the Master level in the School Board Member Academy and earning nearly 500 training hours. Those who nominated him for the All-State School Board Award describe him as a thoughtful, patient leader who continuously strived to develop his knowledge and skills.
Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan said Hill was a great school board member because of his focus for what’s right.
“He has never lost sight of what’s most important, and that's the kids in our school system and our teachers,” Brannan said.
Below are the District 3 board members and the levels they have achieved during the 2019-2020 training year in AASB’s School Board Member Academy.
Level I (Requires 25 training hours)
- Yadira Chavez, Eufaula
- Caty Richardson, Eufaula
- Steve Hermeling, Crenshaw County
- Tim McCraney, Henry County
- Dr. Katie Wyatt Fuller, Opp
- Herman Jackson, Ozark
Level III (Requires 75 training hours)
- Richard Wingate, Eufaula
- Jimmy Fryer, Barbour County
- Eric Payne, Coffee County
- Dr. Charles Tompkins, Crenshaw County
- Rodrick Caldwell, Enterprise
- Jonathan Eubanks, Geneva County
- Dr. Walt Burgess, Opp
- Nicholas Bull, Ozark
Master (Requires Level 4 plus 15 hours, including one additional core course)
- Otis Hill, Eufaula, ninth year
- Jacqueline Davis, Barbour County, first year
- Dr. Ruby Jackson, Barbour County, first year
- Rev. Russell Clausell, Geneva, first year
- Susan Vierkandt, Dothan, second year
- Jean Bush, Henry County, seventh year
- Mary Wiggins, Henry County, seventh year
- Dr. Greg Price, Pike County, seventh year
- Larry Eddins, Coffee County, tenth year
Founded in 1986, AASB’s School Board Member Academy includes four achievement levels based on the number of credit hours board members earn through conferences, workshops and other training events.
