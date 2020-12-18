Hill receives All-State school board award

MONTGOMERY – Local school board members from southeast Alabama, including Eufaula's Otis Hill, were among the honorees at the Alabama Association of School Boards’ awards breakfast held here recently.

The awards program, which featured a virtual address from U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, was a highlight of AASB’s Annual Convention and Delegate Assembly. This year’s event featured a limited number of in-person attendees and more than 300 virtual participants.

Former Eufaula City Schools board member Hill was honored as a recipient of the 2020 All-State School Board Member Award, AASB’s highest recognition for past or present school board members who have demonstrated exemplary boardmanship.

Hill was among 39 local school board members – and 316 school board members statewide – who were recognized for advancing in the AASB School Board Member Academy, a school for school board members. The education leaders were honored for their commitment to ongoing training to hone their boardmanship skills, increase their understanding of education issues and strengthen their leadership skills.