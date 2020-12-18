Holiday eater prefers naughty over nice

I tend to eat more this time of year, telling myself I’ll become the person I’ve always meant to be starting January 1. For me, it always starts with diet after Christmas. And, to help me get a head start, I found a few naughty and nice food tips from WebMD on how to succeed.

Naughty: Turkey Skin. The skin of turkey and chicken is loaded with saturated fat. Not a big problem for me to give this one up. I remember one year we took the kids to Disney World. There were people walking around everywhere eating these giant turkey legs. I felt like I was in a Flintstone cartoon. Speaking of that, who would you rather be married to, Wilma or Betty?

Naughty: Stuffing. KM makes the best stuffing (the correct term for hers is dressing) in the galaxy. I don’t care how good you think yours is, hers is better. WebMD says a single scoop may have up to 550 calories. What do they know?

Nice: Try making wild rice stuffing instead. Sorry, not happening.

Naughty: Buttery Mashed Potatoes. This is an easy one for me to give up, just filler. My brother Bill would disagree. But what does he know.

Nice: Mash the potatoes without milk, butter or salt. Bill would cry.