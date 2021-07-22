Honan named Editor in Chief of MIT Technology Review

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—MIT Technology Review announced that veteran tech editor Mat Honan has been hired as its new editor in chief. Honan has spent a considerable amount of time in Eufaula with his father, native Terry Honan.

Honan joins from BuzzFeed News, where he and his teams have published impactful, hard-hitting journalism that asks important questions, captures attention and has won multiple awards, including a 2021 Pulitzer Prize.

In his new role, Honan will provide leadership, creative vision, and editorial direction for the entire MIT Technology Review portfolio, including the website, podcasts, newsletters, and print magazine, as well as new platforms and formats under development.

“Over the past several years, MIT Technology Review has transformed into a multi-platform, digital-first media company reporting on the most important tech stories of our time. The next stage in our evolution is to reach an even larger audience with our top-notch, authoritative journalism,” said Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review. “Mat brings a rare combination of vision, energy, and digital media know-how to this vital role. I am delighted to be working with him to shape the future of MIT Technology Review.”