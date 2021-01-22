Horne learns new trade at Wallace after 31 years in industry

After working at Rembrandt Foods for more than 31 years, Shelia Horne found herself looking for her next adventure when the plant shut down. At 58 years old, she decided to try something different and enrolled at Wallace Community College - Eufaula.

“I said ‘OK, I am not ready to go back to work right now, so I can go back to school and better myself,’” Horne said. “It was between welding and air-conditioning. I said I want to do welding, I want to do something out the ordinary, something strange that somebody wouldn’t expect someone my age to do. So that is what led me to welding classes.”

Horne said it has been challenging to learn to weld, but that her classmates and instructors have helped her along the way.

“Here with all these 19-and 20-year-olds and I kind of feel a little bit out of place, but they make me feel right at home,” she said. “They help me when I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing.”

Horne is on track to graduate in May with a certificate in welding, and said she knows she will miss the College and the people she has spent so much time with.