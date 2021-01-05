Hornets start off 20-21 season strong

“We struggled a little the last couple of years, and these seniors have put in the work. They’ve bonded and they want to go out on a strong note this year. They just want to finish.”

The Hornets have most of their season — and area games — ahead of them with the next game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 8 at home against 0-2 Pataula Charter Academy. Then, on Saturday, a game against Mitchell County that concerns Drake, especially after going so long without being able to play or practice. The last game the team played was on Dec. 19 due to the Christmas break and several canceled games due to COVID.

“We haven’t been able to practice much over Christmas holidays. We had everything going good for a while, but then we had that big layoff because of the canceled games,” he said. “When you’re doing well, you want to keep that momentum going and stay hot but we couldn’t.”

The team will make up for lost time with three games scheduled each week in January, and work to re-schedule the lost games from December.

The remaining schedule includes:

Jan. 9, home, Mitchell County*

Jan. 12, home, Calhoun County*

Jan. 15, at Miller County*

Jan. 16, home, Webster County

Jan. 19, at Pelham*

Jan. 23, at Baker County

Jan. 26, at Seminole County*

Jan. 29, home, Terrell County*

Jan. 30, at Mitchell County*

Feb. 2, home, Baker County

Feb. 5, at Calhoun County*

Feb. 9, home, Randolph-Clay*

Feb. 12, away Terrell County*

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.