How many pairs of shoes do you own?

Last Saturday turned into an unexpected day of reminiscing at my house.

It all began with a search for my misplaced senior annual from Plainview High School, class of 1973. I still haven’t found it, but during my search, I found something interesting, something much older than my annual and quite special to me. I found a rare photo of my father and his family when he was a boy.

It is one of the few pictures I have of him or of his family. It’s the only one when he was a boy. In the picture are my grandparents, Dad’s brother and three of his four sisters. I’m assuming “the baby” had not been born yet. There is no date on the picture, but I’m guessing Dad was around fourteen, so the picture would have been made around 1930. That was the early days of The Great Depression.

Of course, the photo is in black and white. They are all gone now. I never met my grandfather or Uncle Dewey. I was 5 when grandmother died, so I barely remember her. We lost Dad 10 years later. One day, some day, I’ll see them all.

I noticed some interesting facts in that old picture. Dad was already about as tall as a grown man, but one of his sisters was taller than him. I’m guessing they were dressed to go to church.