How would Jesus drive?

I asked our members how they taught their 15 and 16-year-old children to drive, and if they drove the same way. This sobering question is worthy of deep reflection, for many Christians leave holiness at home when they get into their automobiles.

Oh, my. They had the torches, tar and pitchforks out for me after the sermon! Actually, it wasn’t that bad. But to alleviate the tension, I told our people the kind of car Jesus drove: a Christsler. One of our worshippers spoke up and said, “But the disciples were in one Accord.” Normally parishioners are to say “amen” to the pastor, but this retort was a good one and we all had a good laugh.

But back to the main idea, Christianity is supposed to superintend every part of our lives. Jesus said we’re to seek first the kingdom of God (Matthew 6:33), and this certainly includes the time we spend behind the wheel. None of us is guiltless, of course, but we must guard our personal example.

I blew it with young Whitney. But now, 20 years later, I still think of her and don’t want to disappoint others with my carelessness or rebellion. We’re called to be Christians 24/7.

Reflections is a weekly devotional column written by Michael J. Brooks, pastor of the Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster, Ala. The church's website is siluriabaptist.com.