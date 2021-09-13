Humminbird® announces workforce and facility expansion plan

Humminbird, a leading global innovator of marine electronics products, recently announced a new expansion plan of its Eufaula plant to meet ongoing strong demand for its technologies.

“Humminbird has grown significantly over the last six years, and we expect it to continue to grow,” said Craig Packard, general manager. “To increase our capacity to meet future demand, we are investing in growing our workforce and continuing to expand our facilities.”

The company plans to add 77 new positions by early fall, with direct assembly workers accounting for approximately half of the new positions. Additionally, Humminbird is recruiting for technicians, supervisors and positions in shipping, IT, HR and technical support. A sign-on bonus is offered for all new positions. Interested candidates can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to FishingHR@johnsonoutdoors.com or by filling out an application at the Alabama State Employment Service located on State Docks Road in Eufaula.

Additionally, the company is investing in the expansion of its Eufaula facility to include a multimillion dollar, 27,400 square-foot expansion project slated to start this fall.