Humminbird® announces workforce and facility expansion plan

Humminbird, a leading global innovator of marine electronics products, recently announced a new expansion plan of its Eufaula plant to meet ongoing strong demand for its technologies.
“Humminbird has grown significantly over the last six years, and we expect it to continue to grow,” said Craig Packard, general manager. “To increase our capacity to meet future demand, we are investing in growing our workforce and continuing to expand our facilities.”
The company plans to add 77 new positions by early fall, with direct assembly workers accounting for approximately half of the new positions. Additionally, Humminbird is recruiting for technicians, supervisors and positions in shipping, IT, HR and technical support. A sign-on bonus is offered for all new positions. Interested candidates can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to FishingHR@johnsonoutdoors.com or by filling out an application at the Alabama State Employment Service located on State Docks Road in Eufaula.
Additionally, the company is investing in the expansion of its Eufaula facility to include a multimillion dollar, 27,400 square-foot expansion project slated to start this fall.
The expansion will increase the production and assembly areas by more than 25 percent, and the investment will also include significant purchases of new capital equipment.
This new expansion project follows a 17,000-square foot addition, which increased the warehouse space by 40 percent, that was recently completed in May 2021.
Johnson Outdoors Fishing is comprised of the Humminbird, Minn Kota and Cannon brands. Humminbird is a leading global innovator and manufacturer of marine electronics products including fish finders, multifunction displays, autopilots, ice flashers, and premium cartography products. Minn Kota is the world’s leading manufacturer of electric trolling motors, as well as a complete line of shallow water anchors, battery chargers and marine accessories. Cannon is the leader in controlled-depth fishing and includes a full line of downrigger products and accessories.
Johnson Outdoors is a leading global outdoor recreation company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: watercraft, fishing, diving and camping.