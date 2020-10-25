I swear I really mean it this time

"He enjoys that perfect peace, that peace beyond all understanding, which comes at its maximum only to the man who has given up golf.” – P.G.Wodehouse

I was talking to a judge I know at a party recently who pointed out that I haven’t written a golf column in awhile. Even though he feigned sarcasm, I could see in his eyes he was really concerned.

I told him I had basically “given up the game,” four words that are probably as much a part of the game of golf as the dimpled-ball itself.

As soon as I’d said it, two attorneys and another judge, with whom I had been know to compete for and against on the links over the years, expressed their disbelief and disapproval with a cacophony of catcalls and sneers.

Whatever.

There is a book by Carl Hiassen called “The Downhill Lie: A Hacker’s Return to a Ruinous Sport.” It’s about a man who gave up the game of golf in 1973, when “Richard Nixon was hunkered down like a meth-crazed badger in the White House, Hank Aaron was one dinger shy of Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, and The Who had just released Quadrophenia.”