I swear I really mean it this time

"He enjoys that perfect peace, that peace beyond all understanding, which comes at its maximum only to the man who has given up golf.” – P.G.Wodehouse
I was talking to a judge I know at a party recently who pointed out that I haven’t written a golf column in awhile. Even though he feigned sarcasm, I could see in his eyes he was really concerned.
I told him I had basically “given up the game,” four words that are probably as much a part of the game of golf as the dimpled-ball itself.
As soon as I’d said it, two attorneys and another judge, with whom I had been know to compete for and against on the links over the years, expressed their disbelief and disapproval with a cacophony of catcalls and sneers.
Whatever.
There is a book by Carl Hiassen called “The Downhill Lie: A Hacker’s Return to a Ruinous Sport.” It’s about a man who gave up the game of golf in 1973, when “Richard Nixon was hunkered down like a meth-crazed badger in the White House, Hank Aaron was one dinger shy of Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, and The Who had just released Quadrophenia.”
Now, years later, the said hacker asks himself why he is being drawn back to man’s most difficult pastime, to the “game at which he’d never excelled in his prime, and which in fact had dealt him mostly failure, angst and exasperation?”
His answer to that question is that he is “one sick” you know what.
Golf's a hard game to figure. One day you'll go out and slice it and shank it, hit into all the traps and miss every green. Then the next day you go out again, and for some strange reason…you really stink. - Anonymous
Over the years I’ve played on beautiful courses from Seattle to Hilton Head. I’ve made lasting friendships but developed a chronic backache. I’ve shot rounds over a hundred and others under par (OK twice, but still, do you know how difficult that is?). I’ve hit massive drives and topped tee shots that rolled twenty yards. I’ve cared for my clubs like they were the Holy Grail and I’ve broken a driver on the hardpan in east Texas (as Hiassen said, “I beat that ground like it owed me money.”) I’ve holed out from 100 yards and 4-putted from 5 feet. I’ve felt invincible and desperate, often on the same day.
So now I’m giving it all up. Who that’s ever played the maddening game can blame me?
But golf is a siren’s call. A lassie’s whisper that can never be fully silenced. So perhaps, one day when I’m old (older) and gray (grayer) if I’m still around, maybe I’ll get one of my grandkids to come by the house (or nursing home), and climb the stairs into the dusty old attic, and look behind the Christmas tree.
He’ll yell down to me that he found my clubs and I’ll say “Good boy,” as he slowly climbs down the stairs with the old black bag slung over his strong young shoulder. Maybe I’ll ask him if he wants to come along, as I place them into the car no one wants me driving anymore. But he declines, which would be for the best really, because when you are revisiting an old flame for the first time in many years you really should have some privacy.
Then I pull slowly out of the driveway, looking back once to see KM standing in the doorway, shaking her still-pretty head as I pull out onto the street, in my search once again for the smell of freshly cut grass, and that hard to find trio of rhythm, tempo and timing.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer whose column runs in the Ledger. He can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
