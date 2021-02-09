One Labor Day, we had a cookout at our house with a few of our fellow seminary students. My friend decided to entertain the group with his special impromptu acapella rendition of “Precious Memories.” I loved it so much that I still have a cassette recording I made that day of his aria.

In a feeble attempt to get her husband to hush, his wife gently called him by his name. She made the same attempt two or three times, but once she realized her efforts were in vain, she called him by name and loudly blurted out, “Do you love me?” Of course, the implication was that he would cease and desist, if he did. He did...both!

One day an older couple was sitting on their front porch when the wife asked, “Do you still love me?” Her husband replied, “Didn’t I tell you I loved you on our wedding day?” She answered, “Well, yes, but that was over 50 years ago.” He replied, “Well, if I haven’t told you any different since then, nothing has changed.”

The truth is, our loved ones, especially a husband or wife, shouldn’t have to ask us if we love them. We should tell them, and maybe more importantly, we should show them.

It has been said that actions speak louder than words. A dozen red roses, or twelve tulips, speak pretty loudly. I don’t disagree with the saying, but I do believe words are important, too. Valentines is a holiday that has love as its theme. In all ways, we should tell our loved ones that we love them. My long-gone father was of a generation of men, I believe, who often did not verbalize their love easily. If we don’t tell them, they may never know for sure. Happy Valentines to all and especially to those whom I love...I love you!