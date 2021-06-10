Incoming EHS freshmen attend Space Camp in Huntsville

Bernie Smith and Elliott Clayton, both incoming fresh at Eufaula High School, recently attended Aviation Challenge under the Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama program, a part of Space Camp in Huntsville.

During their weeklong Space Academy program, Smith and Clayton learned the history of the space program, how to work together as a team to solve complex problems using STEM concepts and critical thinking, learned to train like an astronaut using authentic simulators and embarked on their own simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. This experience aims to inspire students to get engaged in mathematics and science, while also exposing them to career paths in the aerospace industry and beyond where these STEM and 21st century learning skills are used.

Since 1982, Space Camp has inspired more than 750,000 young men and women from around the world to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while exposing them to the leadership and teamwork skills that helped them succeed in their careers.

Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama is a program funded by the State of Alabama Legislature that awards a male and female student between the ages of 12 to 14 from every legislative district in Alabama a scholarship to attend a special session of Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.