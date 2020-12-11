Inmates exploit Barbour County Jail repairs

Three Barbour County Jail inmates were briefly on the loose last Sunday before being quickly located and placed back into custody.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Correctional Officer Billy Williams heard loud thumping noises coming from inside the 400 block of the jail, Sheriff Tyrone Smith said in a press release. Williams immediately performed a check of the surrounding area and found the noise coming from the fifth window wall of the 400 block.

“Williams returned inside and entered the 400 block and saw David Burks, Devon Dean and Alex Murray standing inside the cell,” Smith said. “Williams noticed a sheet covering the wall and immediately removed it. At that point, he noticed a hole in the wall and immediately left the cell to notify the jail administrator and deputies.”

Within minutes, Smith said, all three inmates had escaped into the hole, exited through an existing hole that was under repair and fled, sustaining minor injuries during the escape.

The jail administrator, administrative sergeant, chief deputy and Smith all responded, and Smith said that tracking teams and air support were launched within 30 to 45 minutes of the report.