Inmates exploit Barbour County Jail repairs

Three Barbour County Jail inmates were briefly on the loose last Sunday before being quickly located and placed back into custody.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Correctional Officer Billy Williams heard loud thumping noises coming from inside the 400 block of the jail, Sheriff Tyrone Smith said in a press release. Williams immediately performed a check of the surrounding area and found the noise coming from the fifth window wall of the 400 block.
“Williams returned inside and entered the 400 block and saw David Burks, Devon Dean and Alex Murray standing inside the cell,” Smith said. “Williams noticed a sheet covering the wall and immediately removed it. At that point, he noticed a hole in the wall and immediately left the cell to notify the jail administrator and deputies.”
Within minutes, Smith said, all three inmates had escaped into the hole, exited through an existing hole that was under repair and fled, sustaining minor injuries during the escape.
The jail administrator, administrative sergeant, chief deputy and Smith all responded, and Smith said that tracking teams and air support were launched within 30 to 45 minutes of the report.
“Profile pictures of all three with pertinent information was copied and distributed to all personnel, another tracking team with two snipers were minutes away, perimeters had been set in all directions and preparations to notify all Barbour County citizens within the adjacent area were underway,” he said.
Less than an hour and a half later, the inmates were apprehended and taken back into custody with new charges pending.
Smith said the incident is being investigated internally. Any disciplinary actions or training exercises will also be handled internally “with intentions that everyone will learn from this and assist in preventing this type of incident from occurring again in the future.”
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson, Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox, Ventress Correction Facility Tracking Team and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office all responded to assist.
“Everyone involved in this incident did an outstanding job. The policy and procedures in place were followed step by step,” Smith said. “This incident could not have been resolved as quickly and professionally without the assistance from these departments.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!