Is procrastination getting you down?

Do you have a problem managing your time? Do you struggle to find energy and drive? Does your procrastination get you down?

It’s 1 p.m. on Saturday at my house. I finally turned off the TV and sat down to write this (hopefully) inspiring column. I already feel better about myself (and my day) because I pushed through and took the steps necessary to accomplish something.

But some days are harder to push through on than others, aren’t they?

Years ago I suffered from depression. I barely had the motivation to do anything. I felt judged by people. Even worse, I felt God’s disappointment almost every day. I saw myself as a failure, and the fear of watching my life slide into a worthless puddle of inactivity consumed me. I hated my life, and I hated myself.

I knew my depression caused my low energy. I also knew if I didn’t start accomplishing some of the most basic daily tasks, I’d continue my downward spiral.

One morning during my quiet time, I came across Lamentations 3:22-23 (ESV), which said exactly what I needed to hear from God: “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”