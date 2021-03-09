Ishika Patel wins Eufaula High School resume contest

Ishika Patel was recently named the school winner of the PowerSouth Energy Cooperative/Southeast AlabamaWorks Resume Contest for Eufaula High School. Patel was awarded $100 from MidSouth Bank and will now compete on the county level.

The county winner will be awarded a $250 scholarship from PowerSouth and will advance to the regional contest in April. Contestants will spend a day together for individual panel interviews and hearing professional success stories from area residents. They will also attend a luncheon where the overall winner will be announced and Business Council of Alabama CEO, Katie Boyd Britt, will provide the keynote address.

Each county winner will be evaluated on their resume and a panel interview. The overall winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from PowerSouth.

Local sponsors of the contest included MidSouth Bank.

PowerSouth is a generation and transmission cooperative that serves the wholesale energy needs of 16 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems in Alabama and northwest Florida.

Southeast AlabamaWorks is a non-profit organization established as one of seven regional workforce councils in the state of Alabama to assist in enhancing the workforce of the Southeast Alabama region.