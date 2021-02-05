It wasn’t junk mail after all

“The past – the wild charge at the head of his men up San Juan Hill; the first years of his marriage when he worked late into the summer dusk down in the busy city for young Hildegarde whom he loved; the days before that when he sat smoking far into the night in the gloomy old Button house on Monroe Street with his grandfather – all these had faded like unsubstantial dreams from his mind as though they had never been. He did not remember.”

― F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The other day a friend told me about a recent visit with her dad, who’s in an assisted living facility.

He had received one of those mass produced form sales letter that ended with, “Call back today and find out more.”

He showed it to his daughter, and after she finished reading it he asked what she thought. She told him she thought he ought to throw it away, because he didn’t need life insurance, not at his age.

“But it says right here at the top that I qualify,” he told her.

“But you don’t need it.”

“And it says I don’t even have to get a physical.”

“You don’t need it dad.”