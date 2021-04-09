Jacob Boyce wins ADDY Award

TROY - Jacob Boyce of Eufaula helped Troy University's Art and Design Department in winning 16 awards in the American Advertising Awards Competition.

Boyce won a Gold ADDY and Judges Choice Award in Design Campaign in the annual competition held in February.

This competition is held annually by the American Advertising Federation, which is the oldest national advertising trade association in the United States.

Students are given the opportunity to select the pieces they feel are the best from their portfolios and submit them for the category that coincides with their project.

