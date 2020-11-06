Jaxon Life Senior Center thanks community for support

The Jaxon Life Senior Center used to be known as the “happening” place to many local senior citizens in the Eufaula area. Since the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, this may no longer be the case.

Center staff have worked hard to try to keep things as normal as possible by delivering meals to both in house and homebound seniors. Contributions from the public help fund the center's special services to the seniors such as food banks, arts and crafts, raised-bed gardening, seasonal parties and so much more.

Senior Center staffers thank Sam Wise with State Farm and Bill Dunn at Ameris Bank for contributing to the wellness and joy of seniors.

The senior center is always open for donations. For more information please call us at (334) 232-7813.