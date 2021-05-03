 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday
0 comments

Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0505210-euf-birthday-p1

Martha Dudley Jemmott

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On Saturday, April 24, a host of attendees braved the rain and storm warnings for the opportunity to celebrate the 90th birthday of Martha Dudley Jemmott, a Eufaula native heralded for her many years as a dedicated professional educator, church leader and staunch community advocate.

Jemmott is a lifetime member of St. John AME Church and is the founder and president of the Community on the Move organization, which has spearheaded a number of civic and improvement projects over the years in the Dudley Quarters neighborhood—named in recognition of her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Lawyer Dudley.

Her 90 years have been filled with love for her family, church family, neighbors, friends and the City of Eufaula, and she said she looks forward to many more to come. Jemmott has taught us all to "put more life in our years."

Her late husband, Ishmeal Jemmott, was also an accomplished educator, and her only son, Ishmeal Jemmott, Jr., resides in Jacksonville, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

We had four inches of rain last weekend, and it muddied up the river in a big way. They are pulling water fairly steady, and it is helping to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert