Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday

On Saturday, April 24, a host of attendees braved the rain and storm warnings for the opportunity to celebrate the 90th birthday of Martha Dudley Jemmott, a Eufaula native heralded for her many years as a dedicated professional educator, church leader and staunch community advocate.

Jemmott is a lifetime member of St. John AME Church and is the founder and president of the Community on the Move organization, which has spearheaded a number of civic and improvement projects over the years in the Dudley Quarters neighborhood—named in recognition of her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Lawyer Dudley.

Her 90 years have been filled with love for her family, church family, neighbors, friends and the City of Eufaula, and she said she looks forward to many more to come. Jemmott has taught us all to "put more life in our years."

Her late husband, Ishmeal Jemmott, was also an accomplished educator, and her only son, Ishmeal Jemmott, Jr., resides in Jacksonville, Fla.