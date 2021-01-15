JSU Announces Fall 2020 Honor's List

JACKSONVILLE - Nearly 30 percent of Jacksonville State University's undergraduates made the Honor's List for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2020, despite the struggles of studying during a global pandemic. Local honorees included:

Taylor Ingram of Eufaula, Dean's List, Integrated Studies Major

Zatisha Starling of Eufaula, Dean's List, Exercise Science/Wellness Major

Nearly 2,300 of the university's roughly 7,750 undergraduate students were named to the Dean's or President's List.

To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.

