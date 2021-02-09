Jury selection for Barbour County approaching

Jury selection for Barbour County is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Eufaula and March 1 in Clayton. New procedures designed to keep jurors, court participants and the public safe from COVID-19 have been put in place to allow jury trials to resume. Juror summons have been mailed, so potential jurors should receive their information soon.

A new juror summons process has recently been developed in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and will be the first occasion that an online jury qualification process has been used in Alabama state courts.

Those individuals receiving a summons for jury duty will be instructed to log onto a dedicated juror website to complete a short questionnaire, using a secure PIN assigned to each potential juror. The website may be accessed by computer or on a smart phone. By completing the form, potential jurors will now qualify for jury service or request to be excused from jury service for a recognized exception online rather than in person.

Jurors who are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 due to age or an underlying medical condition may use the online form to request that jury service be deferred until a later date.