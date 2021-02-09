Jury selection for Barbour County approaching

Jury selection for Barbour County is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Eufaula and March 1 in Clayton. New procedures designed to keep jurors, court participants and the public safe from COVID-19 have been put in place to allow jury trials to resume. Juror summons have been mailed, so potential jurors should receive their information soon.
A new juror summons process has recently been developed in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and will be the first occasion that an online jury qualification process has been used in Alabama state courts.
Those individuals receiving a summons for jury duty will be instructed to log onto a dedicated juror website to complete a short questionnaire, using a secure PIN assigned to each potential juror. The website may be accessed by computer or on a smart phone. By completing the form, potential jurors will now qualify for jury service or request to be excused from jury service for a recognized exception online rather than in person.
Jurors who are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 due to age or an underlying medical condition may use the online form to request that jury service be deferred until a later date.
COVID-19 safety protocols that have been implemented in the court system include new air purifying systems in court rooms, surface sanitation, temperature checking for fever, social distancing measures, masking requirements, contactless sanitizing stations, and sometimes location changes. In Eufaula, potential jurors are summoned to report to the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce to better provide for social distancing.