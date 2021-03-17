Lake Eufaula fishing report

The temperature swings every day now has the water temperature changing so much, the fish are in a constant state of confusion. I leave to launch the boat around 5 a.m. and its cool, and we get back to the dock at the end of a trip in short sleeves.
The fish have been trying to transition to shallow water to spawn for days now and do not find a consistent water temperature to complete the process. We are catching bass that are full of eggs, so it will happen soon. The water level is holding fairly steady and that will help when the spawn does get cranked off.
The bass we are catching are hitting reaction lures—the noisier, the better. Chatter baits have been good, spinner baits and buzz baits are also a great choice. Soft plastics rigged on a Texas rig and shaky head worked very slowly are getting a few hits.
We are still hearing stories about anglers watching their bait on the newer electronics landing in a school of fish, see the fish react to the presentation and then move away. Until we get a constant, warmer water temperature, they will remain lethargic. We have come to realize here in the South that we cannot depend on any sort of dependable weather patterns before Easter each year. The other good sign we are near Spring weather is to watch for the osprey’s to begin building their nests.
Crappie are off and on as well. A week ago, they were doing good on jigs and minnows and this week they have scattered again. The schools we are seeing on the electronics are big, and it looks like it will be a fantastic season for them when all settles down.
Catfish are even being stubborn at this time; we are getting a few on jugs, but they are not responding to the bottom bait at all.
We are looking for awesome spring fishing, we just need to be patient.
We have our two major fundraising tournaments coming up: the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament is March 20, and the Alabama Classic is June 12. Remember, the Alabama Classic has Alfa Insurance as our new title sponsor, guaranteeing the first place team $5,000 and bringing our total purse to $15,000. Visit www.alclassic.com for all the details and sign up for our newsletter.
Remember to stay safe, pray for one another and that outdoor activities, like fishing, is perfectly safe in the open air. Enjoy what God has given us. Watching the wild life in the spring is a great reminder our God is alive and well.
Water level: 188.54 msl
Water temp: lower 50’s to low 60’s
Water clarity: Remains muddy
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Williams