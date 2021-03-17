Lake Eufaula fishing report

The temperature swings every day now has the water temperature changing so much, the fish are in a constant state of confusion. I leave to launch the boat around 5 a.m. and its cool, and we get back to the dock at the end of a trip in short sleeves.

The fish have been trying to transition to shallow water to spawn for days now and do not find a consistent water temperature to complete the process. We are catching bass that are full of eggs, so it will happen soon. The water level is holding fairly steady and that will help when the spawn does get cranked off.

The bass we are catching are hitting reaction lures—the noisier, the better. Chatter baits have been good, spinner baits and buzz baits are also a great choice. Soft plastics rigged on a Texas rig and shaky head worked very slowly are getting a few hits.

We are still hearing stories about anglers watching their bait on the newer electronics landing in a school of fish, see the fish react to the presentation and then move away. Until we get a constant, warmer water temperature, they will remain lethargic. We have come to realize here in the South that we cannot depend on any sort of dependable weather patterns before Easter each year. The other good sign we are near Spring weather is to watch for the osprey’s to begin building their nests.