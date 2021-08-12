Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level is slowly dropping and all the fish are scattered and seem disinterested in most baits, but there is plenty of bait for them to feed on. The bass we are catching are very healthy.

Soft plastics worked very slowly in shallow cover are getting hits, but short strikes and very prevalent, shorter baits are working better. Sinko type styles in watermelon candy, greens and June bug colors are the better colors right now. Using a trailer hook rigged weed less is solving some of the short strike misses. Blade baits retrieved slowly near cover and wood are also attracting attention. The deeper fish are looking at the same soft baits on a Carolina rig—look for the deeper cover to work these baits.

Crappie are scattered on the ledge trash piles and structures in up to 20 feet of water. Minnows are the bait of choice. Pan fish are eating wigglers along the bank lines, and this bite is also slow at this time. Catfish are doing a little better on jugs baited with shad and cut bait in the creeks.

This is a great time to practice patience—all the species are eating really slowly right now.

Be safe on the water during these hot days. The temperature is over 100 degrees most days, so use plenty of sun screen and be sure to stay hydrated.