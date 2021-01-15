Lake Eufaula fishing report

The cold, windy and rainy conditions have kept fishermen indoors for the most part. COVID-19 has slowed down the guide business due to travel precautions, but fishing and outdoor activities are still safe during these crazy times.

The fish remain lethargic in the cool water. Bass are holding in deeper, warmer water early; locate the structure on your electronics and work the areas out with different baits to entice a strike. Deep crank baits can cover an area faster, but if that does not get their interest, vertically work a jigging spoon in the fish you see on the electronics. You can keep it in front of them longer.

The hammered spoon creates a lash if the water is clear enough but also caused a vibration that attracts their attention. As the sun rises and the shallows warm, watch for the birds to begin to feed and work these areas with blade baits; chatter baits are a good in the dirty water.

Soft plastics on a Texas rig or shaky head worked slowly are a good bet, and red shades are good in dirty water. Working a jerk bait or spook with deliberate motions will create action that will draw attention to a lazy bass.

Crappie are still holding on the deeper trash and structure in 12 to 20 feet. Minnows are the answer for a good mess for the table—jigging with a minnow can attached can get them excited.