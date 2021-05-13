Lake Eufaula fishing report

The spring rains and winds continue to keep the water stirred up and the fish somewhat confused, and the extremely long lasting cold winter and spring have the vegetation growth behind schedule, but it is finally beginning to show on the surface. This has created a morning frog bite and that is always exciting.
The shallow bass are still hitting a bladed jig, spinner baits and buzz baits worked in and around the vegetation cover. Lipless crank baits and sallow square bill cranks are all doing well in these areas. Shaky heads with trick worms and Texas rigs, pegged, are also a good choice.
If you find isolated grass and weed patches just offshore, use a short Carolina rig with a trick worm. In the dirtier water, red shades are good. Green pumpkin, black and watermelon candy are also a good choice. The deeper bass are hitting Carolina rigs, deep cranks and jigging spoons.
Crappie are staging on the trash piles in 18 to 25 feet and minnows are doing the job. Bream and shell crackers are on the flats eating wigglers, and some good numbers have been reported.
Catfish are always hunting a free meal. The jugs are doing well in the creeks baited with cut bait or shad. The bottom fishing has picked up on worms—work the ledge drops in the creeks, we have been getting into some good numbers of squealers. These little babies are the best you can get for a great meal.
Be sure and check out www.alclassic.com for our latest news. We have moved the June tournament to October 16, 2021 and will remain on the third Saturday of October from now on. Remember our new Title sponsor has guaranteed the first place team $5000 for their winning catch bringing our total payout to $15,000 for the top 15 teams.
Be safe on the river, the winds can make it dangerous in a hurry. God has given us a fantastic resource for family time fishing, sightseeing or just relaxing in the great outdoors.
Pray for one another, our police, our military heroes, our doctors and nurses.
- Lake level: 189.07 msl
- Later temp: 70’s
- Water clarity: muddy to stained