Lake Eufaula fishing report

The spring rains and winds continue to keep the water stirred up and the fish somewhat confused, and the extremely long lasting cold winter and spring have the vegetation growth behind schedule, but it is finally beginning to show on the surface. This has created a morning frog bite and that is always exciting.

The shallow bass are still hitting a bladed jig, spinner baits and buzz baits worked in and around the vegetation cover. Lipless crank baits and sallow square bill cranks are all doing well in these areas. Shaky heads with trick worms and Texas rigs, pegged, are also a good choice.

If you find isolated grass and weed patches just offshore, use a short Carolina rig with a trick worm. In the dirtier water, red shades are good. Green pumpkin, black and watermelon candy are also a good choice. The deeper bass are hitting Carolina rigs, deep cranks and jigging spoons.

Crappie are staging on the trash piles in 18 to 25 feet and minnows are doing the job. Bream and shell crackers are on the flats eating wigglers, and some good numbers have been reported.