Lake Eufaula fishing report

Last week's pattern is still holding true this week, and the fish have begun to transition into their winter pattern. They are moving off the shallow covered flats to the first drops seeking warmer water; the normal patterns are reversing.

You begin the day working the deeper areas with crank baits, lipped and lipless. Minnow-shaped jerk baits are drawing attention. Carolina rigs pulled through the deeper cover are also getting attention. Spinner baits worked slower in the deeper water will get some action, especially when the sun is up causing a better flash off the blade.

As the sun warms the shallow covered areas, watch for the shad and bird action. Work these areas with shaky heads, Texas rigs and blade baits. Soft bait colors are still watermelon candy, greens and black with chartreuse tails work deep and shallow. Match the hard baits to the shad color and size of the shad in your areas. As the water cools, presentations need to be slower and deliberate.

Some good fish have come in on lipped crank baits and blade baits in the deeper cover on the first drops.