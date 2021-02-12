Lake Eufaula fishing report

The cold rainy conditions continue.

The fish are in their winter, cold water mode, and it takes a lot of patience to aggravate a strike.

I talked to a friend who fished a tournament last Saturday; he found a good school in about 10 feet of water, worked his Carolina rig in the fish, watched one mess with the worm and drop it. They would not commit to the bait for any reason. Using floating hard bait on the Carolina rig gives them an exposed hook when they mess with it and you increase your chance to hook the fish.

Chatter baits and lipless crank baits ate a great choice. They create a reaction strike, and the hook up is more in your favor. Watch the shallow cover when the sun gets up—it warms the surface a little and can cause the bait fish to become active. Use a Spook or Twitch bait and stir the water with it; the more action the better. The feeding birds are also a good sign the bait are active, even if they are not visible on the surface.

Crappie are on the drops in 12 to 20 feet in the trash piles .The muddy water makes it difficult for them to see the bait. Minnows floated just above them are your best bet.