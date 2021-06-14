Lake Eufaula fishing report

The recent heavy rains have brought the water level closer to normal. If the level holds steady, we will be able to access the areas along the flats and cover again. The pads are trying to come back in some areas, if you can find them, and the frog bite and surface blade bite are getting stronger every day.

The blue gills were spawning and the bass were feeding on them — that bite was strong while it lasted. We witnessed some mayfly action for a day or so, but it disappeared as quickly as it started. Working a Texas rig or shaky head from the bank back to the first drop has been getting a lot of action. June bug, watermelon red and watermelon candy soft plastics have been the trick.

Now that the water is coming back up, look for the off shore grass patches and use a light Carolina rig with a short leader. Throw it beyond the cover and work it back through. The same color worms and creature baits are working here, also, and chatter baits and rattle traps are doing well on the outside edges of the cover.

Crappie are on the deeper structure. Minnows and jigs tipped with minnows are getting a good mess for the supper table; look for the manmade and natural cover on the ledges.