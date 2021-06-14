Lake Eufaula fishing report

The recent heavy rains have brought the water level closer to normal. If the level holds steady, we will be able to access the areas along the flats and cover again. The pads are trying to come back in some areas, if you can find them, and the frog bite and surface blade bite are getting stronger every day.
The blue gills were spawning and the bass were feeding on them — that bite was strong while it lasted. We witnessed some mayfly action for a day or so, but it disappeared as quickly as it started. Working a Texas rig or shaky head from the bank back to the first drop has been getting a lot of action. June bug, watermelon red and watermelon candy soft plastics have been the trick.
Now that the water is coming back up, look for the off shore grass patches and use a light Carolina rig with a short leader. Throw it beyond the cover and work it back through. The same color worms and creature baits are working here, also, and chatter baits and rattle traps are doing well on the outside edges of the cover.
Crappie are on the deeper structure. Minnows and jigs tipped with minnows are getting a good mess for the supper table; look for the manmade and natural cover on the ledges.
Catfish are eating well. Jugs are always fun and you can cover a large area with them. Cut bait is the answer here, or you can catch fresh shad. The bottom cats are eating worms in the ledges, and you can get into a good bed of squealers on the first drops in the creeks. These little rascals make the best meal with some corn bread and cheese grits.
Blue gill are all over the banks, and crickets and worms are a good bet for this action. The shell crackers should be on the flats on the next full moon.
Be sure and keep plenty of sun tan lotion and water on these hot summer outings and be aware of the weather forecast and watch for the pop up summer afternoon storms. Fishing is the perfect summer time activity for families to make life time memories, whether you are fishing from the bank or a boat. Always be aware that this Lake Eufaula is really a river and the currents can be tricky and dangerous. We have heard news reports of the lives lost on the river this summer. Be safe and keep live jackets on the youngsters.
We have moved the Alabama Classic Bass Tournament to the third weekend of October from now on. We thank Alfa Insurance for joining our team as our Title Sponsor, guaranteeing our first place team a $5,000 check, increasing our total pay out to $15,000 for the top 15 winning weights. Go to www.alclassic.com and sign up for our newsletter and keep up with the latest news.
Pray for one another, our military and police as they work to keep us safe and free.
Water level: 188.35 msl
Water temp: 80’s