Lake Eufaula fishing report

The fish have begun to transition into their winter pattern. They are moving off the shallow covered flats to the first drops seeking warmer water.

The normal patterns are reversing. You begin the day working the deeper areas with crank baits, lipped and lipless. Minnow shaped jerk baits are drawing attention. Carolina rigs pulled through the deeper cover are also getting attention. Spinner baits worked slower in the deeper water will get some action, especially when the sun is up causing a better flash off the blade.

As the sun warms the shallow covered areas, watch for the shad and bird action. Work these areas with shaky heads, Texas rigs and blade baits. Soft bait colors are still watermelon candy, greens and black with chartreuse tails work deep and shallow. Match the hard baits to the shad color and size of the shad in your areas. As the water cools, presentations need to be slower and deliberate.

Crappie have moved from 12 feet to 17 feet or deeper in man made and natural trash piles and tree tops. Use your electronics to locate these spots, drop anchors and place your minnows just above them. If the bite is slow, work the areas casting a jig or work a vertical jig to aggravate a hit while the minnows are working.