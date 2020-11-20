Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level is slowly rising and the shore line cover areas will soon be back in play. The bait fish will be working this new area as the water covers the new vegetation.
The game fish will follow the shad, and the frog and blade baits will be back in play, too. The cooler weather will continue to drop the water temperature. As the water cools the bass will become more lethargic and require more finesse to aggravate a strike.
The shallow bite continues on Texas rigged trick worms in dark colors, blues, greens and watermelon candy. Swim jigs with creature baits in the same colors are also doing well.
Chatter baits and rattle trap baits are also working when presented around the edges.
Deeper bass are holding on deeper manmade and natural cover on the ledge drops. Carolina rigs, deep crank baits and heavy jigs work in these areas.
Large black worms on the Carolina rigs and blue/green creature baits are a good bet on the jigs. Large jigging spoons worked vertically in these schools will stir up a hit.
Crappie are holding tight on the deep cover and some good fish are coming on minnows and minnow tipped jigs held above these schools.
Catfish are still eating well for the bottom fisherman using chicken livers, cut bait, and shrimp. Jug fishermen are becoming more active as the currents subside and it is easier to keep the jugs corralled in the creeks.
We are getting closer to presenting our online ticket sales for the Alabama Classic Bass Tournament. We have some great items such as a power pole, Henry rifle "God Bless America" edition, Motor Mate, Black Powder rifle, compound bow and many other items. Go to our site at www.alclassic.com and sign up for our newsletter.
We thank our new title sponsor, Alfa Insurance, for guaranteeing our first place team a $5,000 check and increasing our total purse to $15,000.
Be safe on the lake, dress warm and enjoy some safe family time. Pray for one another, we are one family under our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
- Lake level: 186.74 msl
- Water temp: 60’s
- Water clarity: stained
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Williams
