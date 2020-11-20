Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level is slowly rising and the shore line cover areas will soon be back in play. The bait fish will be working this new area as the water covers the new vegetation.

The game fish will follow the shad, and the frog and blade baits will be back in play, too. The cooler weather will continue to drop the water temperature. As the water cools the bass will become more lethargic and require more finesse to aggravate a strike.

The shallow bite continues on Texas rigged trick worms in dark colors, blues, greens and watermelon candy. Swim jigs with creature baits in the same colors are also doing well.

Chatter baits and rattle trap baits are also working when presented around the edges.

Deeper bass are holding on deeper manmade and natural cover on the ledge drops. Carolina rigs, deep crank baits and heavy jigs work in these areas.

Large black worms on the Carolina rigs and blue/green creature baits are a good bet on the jigs. Large jigging spoons worked vertically in these schools will stir up a hit.

Crappie are holding tight on the deep cover and some good fish are coming on minnows and minnow tipped jigs held above these schools.