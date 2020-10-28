Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The lake remains low as the Corps works to repair the levee at the dam, and the currents are creating deep ambush points in the creeks and on the river.

Heavy Carolina rigs work best to hold bait in the strike zone; slow retrieval is the answer. Trick worms in dark colors are a good choice, and heavy jigs with creature baits are also a good bet.

We see another hatch of small shad; the fish are full and healthy requiring a slow, constant presentation to aggravate a strike. Shallow bass are still hitting Texas rigs with trick worms and any grass or pad areas on the shore line are a good bet for a strike.

Crappie are holding on the deeper cover while heaver jigs and lead weights are necessary to hold the minnow in the schools. I see some folks trolling but have not seen much success. The clearing water is helping the crappie bite.

Catfish are still doing well on the bottom using cut bait, crawlers and chicken livers. Jug fishing is still tough as the currents make it difficult to keep the jugs corralled in a given area.

The river still remains a challenge to navigate without a good map on your electronics.