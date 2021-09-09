Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level is holding steady, the temperature is great, the stain is just right and the ever-so-slight chop in the morning is perfect for the lipless crank bait and blade bait action. The shad are feeding just off of the outside isolated grass patches, and the chrome baits are working but they draw a lot of short strikes and foul hook ups due to the flash on the chrome.

If you feel a slap at the bait, stop for a second, pop it and begin the retrieve again. When you get your bait to the boat, do a couple of vertical jig motions before you bring it all the way in — the bass are chasing it back to the boat. Most of our fish are coming outside, and the bite in the creeks are very slow. The deeper fish are on the cover and trash piles on the ledges. Deep cranks and Carolina rigs are catching bass.

Creature baits in greens and reds are working on jigs, and Texas rigs are working along the crass patches. Trick worms in the same colors worked on a slow retrieve, swimming, are also getting hit.

The hybrids are hitting the faster moving lures; we are getting most of them where the bass are feeding on shad on the outside cover.

Crappie are eating minnows in the trash piles and manmade cover on the drops in 10-18 feet. Pan fish are staged on the flats and are eating crickets and wigglers.